About this show

A global sensation returns! After sold-out performances last season, Shen Yun is back with a brand-new production. Watch ancient legends, heavenly realms and modern tales of courage spring to life through classical Chinese dance. See ethnic dances, dazzling costumes and powerful flips fill the stage with color and energy. And let the orchestra's exquisite melodies, the singers' soaring voices and the dynamic animated backdrops uplift your spirit and transport you to another world.