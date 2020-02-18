About this show

Hot off rave reviews and extended engagements in Chicago and Toronto, She the People: Girlfriends' Guide to Sisters Doing It for Themselves is heading to Boston. A high-octane show entirely created, designed and performed by the fearlessly funny women of world-famous comedy mecca the Second City, She the People is a mimosas-and-madness-fueled foray that proudly roasts the patriarchy in a mash-up of sketches and songs that reclaims comedy for everyone!

"One of the funniest revues Second City has produced in the past 20 years." — Chicago Sun-Times

"Empowering entertainment." — Chicago Tribune