Sex n' the City: The "Super" Unauthorized Musical Parody follows your favorite single gals looking for love in the big city. The show tackles serious questions like "Will I ever find the one?", "Can you ever really be over your ex?", and "For the third time, it's a neck massager!" Join Carrie, Miranda, Charlotte, and Samantha on a hilarious trip through New York in the '90s.

Recommended for ages 18 and older.