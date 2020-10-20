About this show

International singing superstar Sarah Brightman is the world's biggest-selling soprano. She pioneered the classical crossover music movement and is famed for possessing a vocal range of over three octaves. Brightman's work transcends any specific musical genre, synthesizing many influences and inspirations into a unique sound and vision. Today, she remains among the world's most prominent performers, with global sales of 30 million units having received more than 180 gold and platinum awards in over 40 countries. Brightman returned to the recording studio in 2016 to work on her brand new album Hymn with longtime producer and collaborator Frank Peterson. The album was released on November 9, 2018. In support of the release, Brightman is engaging in the most adventurous world tour of her career. The Hymn tour began in South America and will include over 125 shows on five continents throughout 2020.