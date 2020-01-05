About this show

Led by a witty and charming conductor who is an expert in Viennese music, Salute to Vienna brings the music of Johann Strauss to life with European singers, ballroom dancers, and ballet. Backed by the Strauss Symphony of America, the performance is rich with selections from beloved operettas, elegant dances, lively overtures, and the beautiful Blue Danube Waltz. Celebrate the start of the New Year with Salute to Vienna New Year's Concert, delighting audiences in North America for 25 years.

VIP ticket holders experience the concert from the best seats in the house, and are invited to a private post-concert event with the artists for autograph signing. Don't forget your camera!