About this show

Dream Tale Puppets will perform this well-known fairy tale for ages 4 and up. Rumpelstiltskin is about a miller who makes up stories about his beautiful daughter's unusual talents. After he brags to the king, his daughter must spin straw into gold or face dire consequences. The audience explores the nature of luck and choice as the daughter swings between hopelessness and gaining a sense of self-trust. This 40-minute show features five skillfully crafted tabletop puppets. International Puppeteers Jacek Zuzanski and Norina Reif will perform a number of roles as they bring the tale to life. Included is a post-performance talk-back and reception.