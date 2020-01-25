About this show

Groundbreaking Montréal-based company Rubberband brings together contemporary dance composition and West Coast hip-hop like none other. Choreographer Victor Quijada, who was a b-boy in Los Angeles before signing on with Twyla Tharp and later Les Grands Ballets Canandiens de Montréal, creates an electrifying new style of dance inspired by break dancing, ballet, and contemporary dance. Ever So Slightly, his newest work, commissioned by Global Arts Live, makes its Boston premiere with ten dancer-athletes delivering high-voltage action while accompanied by live music.