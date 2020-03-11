About this show

World-renowned Havana-born pianist Roberto Fonseca has toured the world with Orquesta Buena Vista Social Club and the legendary Omara Portuondo. Now a hugely charismatic artist in his own right, he's performing with a trio in support of his ninth recording, Yesun. Combining everything from jazz and classical music to rap, funk, reggae, and electronica, Fonseca is ripping up the rule book with Yesun. "It presents a Cuba without borders. I'm taking Cuban music forward, always forward, without ever forgetting my roots," explains Fonseca.

"Fonseca dazzled with piano pyrotechnics." — The Boston Globe