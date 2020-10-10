About this show

You watched him pour his heart out on "The Voice." Now, soul singer Ricky Duran brings his passion-driven performances back to his hometown of Worcester, MA for a night that you are not going to want to miss, featuring an opening act from local artist Sam James.

American singer, songwriter and musician, Ricky Duran placed as runner up on Season 17 of NBC's "The Voice." He is known for his blues guitar playing, soulful raspy vocals and unparalleled stage presence. Duran gained international recognition after getting a four-chair turn and standing ovation for his performance of "River" by Leon Bridges. Each week he wowed the judges with his charismatic aura and incredible stage presence. As the show progressed, he quickly emerged as a rising star