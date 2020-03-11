About this show

Teatrocinema pulls out all the stops to deliver a heart-pounding noir tale of bandits, betrayals and blowouts in Plata Quemada. Their groundbreaking storytelling intertwines live-action performances with eye-popping illustration and animation, creating a hyper-stylized graphic novel that comes to life right in front of audiences' eyes.

The backstory: In Buenos Aires, 1965, a daring, complicated bank heist unraveled into a bloody saga that is infamous in South America to this day. Now, Ricardo Piglia's controversial novel about these real-life events — Plata Quemada — has been adapted for the stage. After 2016's intense and revelatory Historia de Amor, Chilean theater makers Teatrocinema return to Boston with another US premiere.