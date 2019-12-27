About this show

Prokofiev's musical masterpiece Peter and the Wolf has enchanted audiences for almost a century. National Marionette Theatre's hand-crafted masterpiece tells the story of how Peter, along with his animal friends, outsmarts and captures a wolf. Each performance begins with a pre-concert talk by a charming marionette conductor who demonstrates-with a bit of slapstick humor-how each instrument has its own distinctive character. Will Peter capture the hungry wolf and save his animal friends? Find out in this stunning production, featuring hand-painted scrolling scenery and intricately designed marionettes.