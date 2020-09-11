About this show

ABOUT THE FILM When artist Maleonn realizes that his father suffers from Alzheimer's disease, he creates "Papa's Time Machine", a magical, autobiographical stage performance featuring life-size mechanical puppets. Through the production of this play, the two men confront their mortality before time runs out and memories are lost forever — and Maleonn finds grace and unexpected joy in this moving meditation on art, the agonies of love and loss, and the circle of life. (Award Winner at theTribeca Film Festival and winner of 10 International festival awards)

ARTIST CONVERSATION SAT SEP 19 @ 8:30PM ET | FREE Conversation with Artist Maleonn, Filmmakers Yang Sun & S. Leo Chiang, moderated by Chuang Stage(Boston) Co-founder Alison Qu In Mandarin with English Translations