About this show

It's a surprise to everyone when Lavinia invites her sisters and their mother to a gorgeous summer house in New Hampshire for a vacation that she hopes will last forever. But when the sisters' stepmother Missy — the woman who inherited their dad's everything — shows up unannounced, long-simmering feuds flare up, and family bonds are called into question. Where is this family heading? Can they be happy with what they've been given? And who invited Missy? Obie Award-winning playwright and Boston native Kirsten Greenidge and director Kimberly Senior tell the incredibly funny and moving story of one whirlwind weekend in the life of a contemporary black American family.