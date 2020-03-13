About this show

Presenting the 25th anniversary of On a Winter's Night concerts. These are among the brightest stars of the singer-songwriter movement for the past three decades. In 1994, Christine Lavin gathered them together, along with folk and Americana artists, to showcase the music of the winter season on the now-classic On a Winter's Night CD, followed by several years of touring collaborations. These artists have released dozens of recordings and toured steadily through the decades, with fond memories of their touring days together.