About this show

Pianist Omar Sosa and violinist-vocalist Yilian Cañizares draw on their Afro-Cuban roots, along with Western classical music and jazz, to perform beautiful and personal music from their recent album Aguas. The recording is dedicated to water and especially to Oshun, the Goddess of Love and Mistress of Rivers in the Lucumí tradition of Yoruba ancestry, known in Cuba as Santería — a spiritual practice important to both artists. The music is inspired by the important influences of water, with its hidden powers, infinite transmutations, and relentless destruction and creation. They will be accompanied by Venezuelan percussionist Gustavo Ovalles.