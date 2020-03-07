About this show

Commissioned and developed through a partnership with the Harvard University Center for the Environment

Inside the Senate chamber of a global governing body, Mr. Majority introduces the "End of Ocean Bill," designed to shrink Earth's oceans into a more manageable (and marketable) collection of inland seas and lagoons. When the floor is opened for debate, the Ocean arrives to speak in its own defense, and so begins the Human-Ocean showdown. A world-premiere music theater experience created by the Obie Award-winning company PearlDamour, Ocean Filibuster draws from myth, stand-up, and science to explore the vast depths crucial to our daily survival.

PearlDamour and its works have been honored with the 2011 Lee Reynolds Award, 2007 and 2005 "Best Site-Specific Performance" citations from Gothamist, and the 2003 Obie Award.