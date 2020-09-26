About this show

On the heels of a successful and crowd-pleasing 2019 engagement, Neil Berg is back with another lineup of hits!

With a cast consisting of stars from Broadway's greatest rock musicals, as well as incredible rock and roll singers, Neil Berg tells the exciting and incredible story of the 50-year history of the music that changed the world forever! From the progenitors of rock and roll in the 1940s, through the glory years of the '50s, '60s. and '70s, up until MTV in the early '80s, Neil Berg's 50 Years of Rock & Roll Part 3 tells fascinating stories and features groundbreaking music, with tributes to such important and iconic rock stars, groups, and genres as Chuck Berry, Little Richard, Elvis Presley, Ray Charles, Buddy Holly, Bob Dylan, Frankie Valli, The Beatles, Beach Boys, Motown, Aretha Franklin, and more.