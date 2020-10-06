About this show

Natu Camara grew up in Guinea and led West Africa's first all-female hip-hop sensation, The Ideal Black Girls. Now she's out on her own with an effervescent sound that blends Afropop and soul with her passion for social justice to create inspirational songs of hope and healing.

This livestream is free so that people hit hardest by Covid-19 can participate. If you are able to donate, please do so generously. All donations received during the livestream will be split between Natu Camara and Global Arts Live.