About this show

"We are all in the belly of the whale…"

From the creative team behind A.R.T.'s 2015 production of Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 comes a new musical adaptation of Moby-Dick. As Ishmael, Captain Ahab, and his crew pursue the elusive great white whale aboard the Pequod, Herman Melville's 19th-century vision of America collides head-on with the present.

"Dave Malloy breaks many of the rules that have accrued around American musical theater, and [Rachel] Chavkin has been making enormously inventive, and often wildly experimental, work for years." — New York Times