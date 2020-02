About this show

Colleen Ballinger is a multihyphenate: actor, comedian, trained vocalist, writer, and executive producer. Best known for portraying her character Miranda Sings, a personality that is the polar opposite of Ms. Ballinger, Colleen has amassed over 20 million followers across social media and passed 2 billion views on YouTube. She can currently be seen as Miranda on her Netflix Original Series Haters Back Off!, as well as headlining the worldwide tour Miranda Sings Live...No Offense.