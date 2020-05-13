About this show

Legendary author Franz Kafka's most famous literary invention becomes a 3-D reality in this awe-inspiring and surprisingly funny adaptation of Metamorphosis.

When Gregor Samsa awakes one morning from unsettling dreams, he realizes he's been transformed into an insect. This widely acclaimed production combines breathtaking physicality and daring aerial action as the recently transformed Gregor negotiates a gravity-defying, split-level set. Domestic tragedy, or a metaphor for totalitarian brutality? Metamorphosis is a disturbing story that will delight and astound.

Directed by Gísli Örn Gar∂arsson and David Farr, Metamorphosis is set to an evocative original soundtrack scored by world-renowned musicians Nick Cave and Warren Ellis (The Road, Lawless, Hell or High Water, Wind River), creating an atmosphere that brilliantly translates Kafka's distinct dreamlike vision to the stage.