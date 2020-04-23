About this show

From her apartment in Queens, Mary Jane navigates both the mundane and the unfathomable realities of caring for her chronically ill 2-year-old son. Immersed in a world of medicines and feeding tubes, the unflinchingly optimistic single mom finds herself building a community of women from many walks of life. From the author of 4000 Miles (Pulitzer Prize finalist) and After the Revolution (Gamm 2012), Amy Herzog's beautifully unsentimental play is a tribute to a mother's unconditional love and the power of empathy.