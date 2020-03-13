About this show

An exceptional contemporary company from Cuba, Malpaso Dance Company is committed to working with top international choreographers while also nurturing new voices in Cuban choreography. Passionate, fluidly athletic dancers perform Indomitable Waltz by Aszure Barton; Carrying Floor, a solo danced and created by Abel Rojo; Ser by Beatriz García; and Why You Follow by Ronald K. Brown.

Free preperformance talks with Boston Dance Alliance Executive Director Debra Cash 30 minutes prior to curtain in the ICA Common Room.