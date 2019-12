About this show

Macbeth in Stride is an electrified look at the descent of Lady Macbeth and her husband through the iconic music of Ike and Tina Turner, the Doors, and more. Featuring Shakespeare's text, the show takes an intimate look at a relationship in turmoil and the effects of vaulting ambition. This concert play is a battle cry for black female power and desire that excavates the underbelly of female ambition. How do we punish and celebrate women who push too hard, who want too much, who sing too loud?