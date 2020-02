About this show

Romance, revelry, and enchanting music ignite in this contemporary yet faithful musical adaptation of Shakespeare's comedy. The king and his best buds decide at their college reunion to swear off the joys of women. When four clever women from their past show up, love and devotion are put to the test with hilarious results. Directed by Katie Pickett with music direction by Bethany Aiken and choreography by Michael Hogman, this show will delight everyone with its fresh appeal.