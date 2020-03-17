About this show

Eugene O'Neill's Pulitzer-prize winning play about family, secrets, and survival, reimagined for Boston in 2020 and featuring a cast of actors of color.

Over the course of one sultry day in 1912, the Tyrone family find themselves drifting into a world where the past is the present and the present is haunted with guilty secrets. WaltersWest Projects and Fort Point Theatre Channel present a unique and relevant production of this American classic by casting actors of color as the Tyrone family, and by using music and movement to infuse it with African-American flavor — holding the play under the pressure of contemporary scrutiny, and exploring its continued relevance to larger questions of what it means to be alive, to be human, to be a family, and to thrive, not just survive.