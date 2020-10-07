About this show

In celebration of her just-released, career-spanning album, "An Evening of New York Songs and Stories" (out now on Amanuensis/Cooking Vinyl), Suzanne Vega will play a globally livestreamed concert from New York City's iconic Blue Note Jazz Club in Greenwich Village.

In a gesture of support for the independent live music industry, currently facing the existential threat of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, Vega has partnered on the show with more than 80 independent venues and promoters in the United States and additional promoters and major festivals in Europe. Part of the proceeds from the October 7 livestream will benefit The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory.

The full-band set will feature the album's New York-centric repertoire, honoring Vega's long musical relationship with her hometown. She will be joined on the Blue Note stage by longtime guitarist Gerry Leonard, bassist Jeff Allen and keyboardist Jason Hart.

Tickets are $24 including fees and are available online only.