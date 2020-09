About this show

In light of the recent news that Artistic Director David Dower will be departing ArtsEmerson, he will join with Executive Director C. David Howse to host a Town Hall on Zoom. All are welcome to join to hear more from, and engage in conversation with the duo who affectionately have become known as "The Davids."

This is a FREE live event held over Zoom on Monday, September 14, at 5pm EST.