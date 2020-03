About this show

This hit Broadway musical retrospective celebrates the life and times of Ellie Greenwich, whose doo-wop sounds skyrocketed to the top of the '60s charts. The story of Ellie's rise to fame and fortune is punctuated with the virtual hit parade of her music: "Chapel of Love," "Da Doo Ron Ron," "Be My Baby," "Hanky Panky," Do Wah Diddy Diddy," "And Then He Kissed Me," and, of course, the title song, "Leader of the Pack."