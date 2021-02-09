About this show

A power play of sex, lies, and videotape. The Strindberg classic Miss Julie is audaciously revised in this hypnotic production from internationally praised Brazilian theater maker Christiane Jatahy. In Julia, the story unfolds before a live audience while a roaming camera operator captures close-ups and action that otherwise might go unexamined. Perspectives are blurred, creating unusual and mesmerizing encounters between actors, technicians and the audience. As a moment of lust spirals out of control, a hot spotlight illuminates the dangerous power dynamics of race, gender, and class. Audiences will find themselves riveted, but also wondering, "Should I be watching all of this?" (Performance contains mature content, nudity, and intense sexual situations.)