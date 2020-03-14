About this show

Never content with complacency, and always up for a challenge, Johnny again takes an adventurous musical left turn to present his distinct, instrumental guitar approach for the very first time in a completely "solo" intimate atmosphere. With strong emphasis on melody and arrangements from the British songbook of the '60s, he will be bringing his fluid guitar style to select venues all across the United States for 2018.

The evening promises to be a very special "living room experience" with some of Johnny's favorite songs and stories all of which have molded him into the musician and person he is today. It's no wonder that Gibson and Epiphone guitars have honored him with not one but three signature model guitars designed to his specifications.