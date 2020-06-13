About this show

Within this 85-minute theatrical comedy and having written down everything her loving and outspoken grandmother ever uttered, Candice Guardino slips in and out of her family impersonations as she cooks up a full meal of growing up New York-style. Italian Bred also features virtual cameos from Vic DiBitetto, Steve Schirripa (The Sopranos), Mario Cantone (Sex and the City), and more! This hit theatrical comedy is fresh off sold-out runs in New Jersey, Los Angeles, New York, Florida, and Chicago. A show for the whole family that is not to be missed!