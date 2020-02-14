About this show

"Sensational — in all senses of the word... audacious and uproarious." — New York Times

Taylor Mac's sly, subversive comedy begins with prodigal son Isaac returning from the war, only to find a house in revolt. Liberated from an abusive marriage, his mom Paige is on a crusade to dismantle the patriarchy. His sister Maxine is no longer his sister but his transgender/genderqueer sibling Max, who uses the pronouns "ze" and "hir." His once-violent father is being fed estrogen and dressed as a clown. But in this anarchic reimagining of the classic American kitchen sink drama, annihilating the past doesn't always free you from it.

In Hir, Mac explores the thorny question, what responsibility do we have to something that has been abusive to us, and the divide between those who are moving forward and those who are left behind.