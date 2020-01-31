About this show

Come see America's oldest theater company on Harvard's campus: Hasty Pudding Theatricals (HPT)! This year is the 172nd production titled Mean Ghouls. Since 1844, HPT produces an original, entirely student-written and composed, pun-filled musical extravaganza. The show runs for five weeks in Cambridge then goes on tour in New York and Bermuda. HPT also bestows the annual Man and Woman of the Year awards on performers who have made lasting and impressive contributions to the world of entertainment. Past recipients include Robert De Niro, Sean Connery, and Ryan Reynolds for MOY and Meryl Streep, Scarlett Johansson, and Kerry Washington for WOY.

