About this show

One of the brightest lights on Havana's thriving jazz scene, Harold López-Nussa is a musician with astonishing gifts, combining dazzling technique and an abundance of soul. A classically trained pianist and composer, López-Nussa integrates his love of jazz improvisation with his Cuban roots. The tight-knit quartet plays with a relentless vivaciousness that "bridges generations and genres," according to Billboard.

"Lopez-Nussa's single-note grace is akin to Herbie Hancock's and his two-fisted attacks are as joyous as Chick Corea's." —DownBeat