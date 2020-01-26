About this show

With Galt MacDermot's groundbreaking music and the show's progressive themes, Hair revolutionized musical theater as Broadway's first rock musical in 1968. Emerging from the hippie counterculture of the 1960s, James Rado and Gerome Ragni's story shows a tribe's journey toward finding their voices in a time of political upheaval, and their use of sex and drugs to evade reality. Featuring the smash hits "Aquarius" and "Let the Sunshine In," this award-winning show is certain to be a nostalgic and groovy experience.