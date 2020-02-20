About this show

Good Breeding is a highly theatrical and contemporary retelling of The Oresteia, where Aeschylus's timeless trilogy of revenge and justice meets our current collective unconscious. The language shifts seamlessly back and forth between poetic Greek in translation and almost "action-movie"-style catchphrasing, allowing us to travel from the heights of Mt. Olympus to the depths of the underworld, from the house of Atreus to the battlefields of Troy. The adaptation retains the original story's central conflict between humanity and the gods while wrestling with the concept of divine intervention and abandonment in surprising, darkly comic, and often brutal ways.