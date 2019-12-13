About this show

With music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez and book by Jennifer Lee, Frozen Jr. is a story of true love and acceptance between sisters and expands upon the emotional relationship and journey between Princesses Anna and Elsa. When faced with danger, the two discover their hidden potential and the powerful bond of sisterhood. With a cast of beloved characters and loaded with magic, adventure, and plenty of humor, Frozen Jr. is sure to thaw even the coldest heart! Frozen Jr. is directed by Victoria Herman, with music direction by Georgia Bills and choreography by Janet Sheehan, and featuring an all-youth cast.