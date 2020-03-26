About this show

Bob Dylan once called this man a "Folk Italian Hero" and it wouldn't be an understatement to say, that's about the highest praise Francesco De Gregori could receive. Many years into his career now, Francesco is still managing to live up to the praise, taking his timeless folk songs to bigger crowds than ever, all over the world.

Even for non-Italian speaking audiences there is still something deeply moving about Francesco's music. It has a worldly European nostalgia about it which he displays as he takes crowds through up-tempo rockers and wistful ballads often leading at front-of-stage with his acoustic guitar and harmonica. The most surprising thing is how cool the man manages to look. Sporting his trademark trilby hat and a dapper suit, Francesco carries himself with a class and sophistication that helps to make his music all the more powerful.