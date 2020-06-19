About this show

The show is made for those who enjoy authenticity and features songs that span his epic career from 1954 through 1972. It also features many songs from Cash's seminal live prison albums Folsom Prison (1968) and San Quentin (1969), what we like to refer to as the greatest concerts in which you couldn't buy a ticket.

They say that music is the language of the soul, and nothing could be more accurate for this one-of-a-kind Johnny Cash tribute band. Composed of a group of Cash-inspired musicians and skillful performers, the artists behind Folsom '68: A Johnny Cash Tribute have earned their reputation as a talented band. From live gigs to studio sessions and more, they continue to touch fans around the world with their distinct and enjoyable musical style.

Folsom '68 also has the distinct honor of working with Johnny Cash's original and only drummer, W.S. "Fluke" Holland!