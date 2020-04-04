About this show

Acclaimed co-musical directors Rudresh Mahanthappa (alto saxophone) and Terri Lyne Carrington (drums) celebrate one of the most innovative and influential artists in modern musical history. Joined by a superb lineup including Charenée Wade (vocals), Adam O'Farrill (trumpet), Kris Davis (piano), Larry Grenadier (bass), and Kassa Overall (dj), Mahanthappa and Carrington will honor Charlie Parker's centennial year by showcasing Bird's uncompromising musical legacy.

This concert is officially sanctioned by the Estate of Charlie Parker.