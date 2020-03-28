About this show

One of the most exciting forces in Spain's new generation of flamenco artists, Manuel Liñán is driving the form forward as both dancer and choreographer. He won Spain's National Dance Prize in 2018 and has choreographed for Ballet Nacional de España, Nuevo Ballet Español, Rafaela Carrasco, Belén Maya, and many more. As a remarkable solo artist, he is perhaps best known for wearing a traditional female bata de cola, which caused an uproar amid traditionalists. For the Boston premiere of Baile de Autor, he plays both choreographer and dancer and is accompanied by singer David Carpio and guitarist Manuel Valencia.

'Liñán's gift is transcendental. He awakens rhythms, images, wildest possibilities of dance, and banishes the predictabilities of sitting in a theatre watching carefully staged flamenco." — Financial Times