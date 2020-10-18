About this show

Boston's internationally acclaimed Ezekiel's Wheels Klezmer Band brings passion, virtuosity, and energy to every performance with its irresistible contemporary interpretation of Jewish music. The group improvises with the intimacy of chamber music and the intensity of a rowdy dance band.

If there are no tickets available online, please come to the ticketing booth on the day of the event. There will be walk-up tickets available at the door beginning 1 hour before scheduled show time. While we can make no guarantees, we've been told that everyone who has walked up so far has gotten in to see the show.

This performance is free so that people hit hardest by Covid-19 can attend. If you are able to donate, please do so generously. All donations received will keep Global Arts (a)Live and ensure we can continue to present outstanding international artists on stages across greater Boston and in living rooms across the world through our online programming.