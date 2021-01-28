About this show

Welcome to Margaritaville, where people come to get away from it all, and stay to find something they never expected. With a book by Emmy® Award winner Greg Garcia ("My Name is Earl," "Raising Hope") and Emmy® Award nominee Mike O'Malley ("Survivors Remorse," "Shameless"), Escape to Margaritaville is a musical comedy featuring both original songs and your most-loved Jimmy Buffett classics, including "Fins," "Volcano," "Cheeseburger in Paradise" and many more. USA Today calls it "A little slice of paradise!" and Entertainment Weekly raves, "It will knock your flip-flops off!" So don't let the party start without you.