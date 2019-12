About this show

DuoDuo brings together the duo of Celtic cellist Natalie Haas and Québécois guitarist Yann Falquet with the duo of Scottish harpist Maeve Gilchrist and Michigan-born percussive dancer Nic Gareiss. With four individually powerful artists from Irish, Québécois, Scottish, and folk traditions, the quartet presents an unforgettable night of music, dance, and song.