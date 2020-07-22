About this show

When Africans lost the right to use their drums, the beats found their way into the body of the people. Inspired by the Stono Rebellion of 1739 and Negro Act of 1740, Drumfolk is a percussive exploration of American history, placing a spotlight on the rhythmic cycle of life that bonds all of us together. Step Afrika! have been called "masters of stepping" by the New Yorker and "electrifying talents" by the New York Times. Through music, stepping, tap, and ring shouts, these remarkable performers recreate histories too often left in the margins. After prior celebrated visits to Boston, the troupe returns this summer with a celebration of the human spirit perfect for the entire family.