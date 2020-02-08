About this show

A timeless voice and improvisational soul-jazz prowess mark Dianne Reeves as one of the world's preeminent vocalists. She has received five Grammys for Best Jazz Vocal Album, was awarded an honorary doctorate of music from Juilliard, and was recently named a 2018 National Endowment for the Arts Jazz Master. Wynton Marsalis exclaims, "She has one of the most powerful, purposeful, and accurate voices of this or any time." She will be joined by Peter Martin, Romero Lubambo, Reginald Veal, and Terreon Gully for a powerhouse live performance.