About this show

Daniel Tiger and all his friends from the beloved Emmy® Award-winning PBS KIDS television series are hopping back aboard Trolley for Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Live! Neighbor Day. Daniel Tiger and his family, along with O the Owl, Miss Elaina, Katerina Kittycat, Prince Wednesday and more familiar friends, will take audiences on an interactive adventure to the Neighborhood of Make-Believe, sharing stories of friendship, helping others and celebrating new experiences.

Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Live! Neighbor Day features new songs and fan-favorites series, including the beloved "Won't You Be My Neighbor?" This theatrical production is filled with music, dancing and wonderful surprises that will warm the hearts of preschoolers, parents and grandparents alike.