About this show

Born in Mauritania and raised in Senegal, Daby Touré draws from influences that range from African folk melodies and desert blues, to jazz, pop, reggae, funk and soul. Blessed with an open mind and an explorer's spirit, Touré creates catchy songs that are as likely to appeal to fans of African stars Habib Koité and Youssou N'Dour as they are to followers of Bob Marley, Paul Simon, and Stevie Wonder. Some of you may have seen him at CRASHFEST 2018 in the Foundation Room — it was a stellar performance.

"From the first time you hear it, prepare to hum along, tap your toes, and be mesmerised by Daby's infectious brand of global soul-tinged pop." – BBC

Tune into the Global Arts Live Facebook or YouTube to catch the free livestream performance from his home to yours on May 26, 8pm. All donations made to Global Arts Live during this livestream will be shared with the artist.