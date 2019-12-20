About this show

"I liked it so much I wanted to set up a day-care in the lobby. As I said, best show in town." — Chicago Tribune

"Sweet and heartbreaking and laugh-out-loud funny" — DiscoverHollywood

Cooped up on maternity leave and eager for conversation, Jessie invites the funny and forthright Lina for coffee in their neighboring backyards. They become fast friends, quickly bonding over their shared "new mom" experience — and arousing the interest of a wealthy neighbor hoping for a similar connection.

This insightful comedy with dark edges takes an honest look at the absurdities of new motherhood, the dilemma of returning to work versus staying at home, and how class impacts parenthood and friendship in America.

Performances are followed by a reception with the actors in the Gallery.